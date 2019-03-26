Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Bishop Oyedepo, opens mega real estate housing project

Younews Ng March 26, 2019 Business, Investigation, News, Trending Leave a comment 40 Views

Bishop Oyedepo, opens a mega real estate housing project, the ”Canaan City for Habitation”

preacher, and the founder of Winner’s Chapel, Pastor Oyedepo Finally Opens His Mega Real Estate Housing Project “Canaan City” for Habitation.

David O. Oyedepo (born September 27, 1954) is a Nigerian Christian author, business man, architect, preacher, and the founder and presiding bishop of the megachurch Faith Tabernacle in Ota, Ogun State, Nigeria, and Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners’ Chapel.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Gov.Yari debunks Court order on Zamfara APC primaries

The rumours now awash all social media platforms that the court of appeal Sokoto division ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.