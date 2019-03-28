Senator Ahmed Lawan in big mess over 3rd term for Buhari

There are indications that President Muhammadu Buhari is not comfortable with the unholy comment credited to Senator Ahmed Lawan which suggested that he would support if it was possible to amend the constitution for Mr. President to continue beyond 2023.

National leader of his party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is also at peace with such statement especially coming from someone being positioned by the party for the seat of Senate President.

Sources have it that the Senator representing Yobe South was just carried away by the euphoria of the possibility of him succeeding outgoing Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

“It was a spur of the moment reaction which has already done huge damage to his person if not his dream position even before occupying it.”

The spokesperson of the Senate has distanced the upper legislative house from the comment which is heating up the polity.

Nigerians of hue and cry ate nor happy with the development too.. .A concerned citizen said “It is regrettable that such comment is coming at a point the nation is just settling down after a very volatile and highly explosive general election which many candidates are still contesting the results in the election tribunal. It is regrettable that such comment will come at a time the Senate is looking at electing new leaders. It is regrettable that such comment is coming at a point the APC is attempting to avoid a repeat of the 2015 crisis created by the election of the Senate leadership which eventually pitched the executive arm of government against the legislative arm.”

The lesson here is that politicians should be careful of their utterances some of which are capable of creating disunity if not capable of consuming the nation . Already critics in some quarters are suggesting that Lawan may not be alone in this perceived plot already tagged TENURE ELONGATION OR THIRD TERM AGENDA. They opine that the Senator is acting a script written by the presidency.

This is rather unfortunate. Some opine that it was a comment to test Lawan’s loyalty to the presidency and his party’s chieftains to pave way for him to get the Senate President seat. This may not be true but Lawan played into their hands.

While I call for caution just as I appeal for the Senator to be forgiven as we prepare to usher in the 9th Senate and new government especially in most states, I advice that Lawan apologises to his colleagues, the presidency and Nigerians at large for this careless talk. By now the very distinguished Senator knows that he has shot himself on the toes with this very unfortunate and most regrettable statement which I think do not represent the interest of his party nor the will of Mr. President.