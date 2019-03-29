Federal lawmaker dies in Abuja hospital

Early mourners are Deputy Senate Leader Bala Ibn Na’Allah representing Kebbi South, and Hon. Muhammad S/Fawa, former Kebbi State House of Assembly member representing Fakai constituency, among others.

Na’Allah prayed to Allah to grant Dantani eternal rest, and the family, Emir of Yauri, the people of Yauri Emirate, Kebbi State and his colleagues at the House of Representatives the fortitude to besr the loss.

Born in 1957, Dantani, popularly known as Yellow, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), died at an Abuja hospital around 5:47pm on Thursday after a protracted illness.

He graduated from Government Secondary School Koko and Inurno Teachers College in 1976 and1978 respectively.

He attended Institute of Administrators, Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, and graduated in 1984. In the year 1999, when Nigeria returned to democracy, Dantani was elected as a member of Kebbi State House of Assembly. During his term of office, he became the Speaker of the SHouse.

He was later elected into the Federal House of Representatives to represent the Yauri/Shanga/Ngaski Federal Constituency of Kebbi State, under the platform of APC. “Burial arrangement will be announced later,” the family source said.

