PDP takes Adamawa from APC ..wins all 14 LGAs where supplementary poll held

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) suffered loss in all the 14 local government areas where Thursday’s supplementary election held.

In 44 polling units.. The commission announced the votes the two leading parties scored in the exercise …Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 10,480 votes while Jibrilla Bindow of the APC secured 1391 votes, leaving a margin of 9089.