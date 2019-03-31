5 reasons why Gbajabiamila did live broadcast for speakership

Femi Gbajabiamila has been randomly criticized for his live broadcast declaration for the speakership of the ninth assembly.

It was an advertisement..but, we gathered from insiders that it was the dictates of wisdom and smart political moves.. See the points

(1). Considering the disagreement and factions within their ranks, coupled with the threat of the PDP to vie for all positions in the National Assembly, Femi couldn’t have pulled the crowd he needed to pass his message across.

There is no way he could have gathered all the 360 Rep members of the ninth assembly in a place to convince them, as evident in the just over 100 members present at the event.

But the broadcast will surely do the magic, passing the message to those who must have been cowed and stopped from attending the event, especially opposition members.

(2).Now, seeing members of the PDP, APGA and other political parties taking turns to eulogise Gbajabiamila, and assuring him of their support, there is no gain saying that the architects of the idea did very well, using the medium to reach out to other colleagues.

many of them that were not present at the event would have watched it live or later look for the video on YouTube or Channels TV website.

(3).It is also a very strong signal to the PDP hierarchy, who after watching the show, must have been shocked seeing some PDP members; ranking and elect, walking to the podium to pledge their vote and loyalty to their ‘leader’.

(4). The showcasing of the Chief Whip and Hon. Wole Oke, who is of the PDP stock as well as the new members from the South East, supporting Gbajabiamila, is no doubt, part of the magic aimed at galvanizing other Rep members.

(5). And with the new ‘game changer’ Abdul-mumin Jibrin in the fold as the campaign DG, Femi got his politicking right this time.