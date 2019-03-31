Felix Ohiweri Wife dies @ 75

Mrs. Janet Ohiweri ,wife of Felix Ohiweri is dead. .She had been described as a gifted adminstrator ,having served the University of Ibadan in many capacities as administrator .

UI Alumni Association (UIAA), Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, among others, paid the husband a condolence visit on Saturday march 29.

The VC was accompanied on the visit by Prof. Kayode Adebowale, Deputy

Vice- Chancellor (Adminstration); Prof Adebola Ekanola

Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academic); Mrs. Olubunmi Faluyi, Registrar; Dr. Michael Alatise, Bursar; Dr. Hellen Komolafe Opadeji, University Librarian and Prof. Elsie Adewoye, National President, University of Ibadan Alumni Association (UIAA)

Others included Prof Oluwabunmi Olapade-Olaopa, Provost, College of Medicine, Dr. Aderonke Ajav of the University Health Service and Mr. Oluwole Dada, Deputy Registrar ( Vice-Chancellor’s Office).