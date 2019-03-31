Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Felix Ohiweri Wife dies @ 75

Younews Ng March 31, 2019 Business, Events, News, Trending Leave a comment 33 Views

Mrs. Janet Ohiweri ,wife of Felix Ohiweri  is dead. .She had been  described as a gifted adminstrator ,having served the University  of Ibadan in many capacities as administrator .

UI Alumni Association (UIAA), Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, among others, paid the husband a condolence visit on Saturday march 29.

The VC was accompanied on the visit by Prof. Kayode Adebowale, Deputy
Vice- Chancellor (Adminstration); Prof Adebola Ekanola
Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academic); Mrs. Olubunmi Faluyi, Registrar; Dr. Michael Alatise, Bursar; Dr. Hellen Komolafe Opadeji, University Librarian and Prof. Elsie Adewoye, National President, University of Ibadan Alumni Association (UIAA)

Others included Prof Oluwabunmi Olapade-Olaopa, Provost, College of Medicine, Dr. Aderonke Ajav of the University Health Service and Mr. Oluwole Dada, Deputy Registrar ( Vice-Chancellor’s Office).

