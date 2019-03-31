Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Gtbank assures customers of funds safety

Younews Ng March 31, 2019 Business, Celebrity, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 22 Views

Guarantee Trust Bank (GTB) has assured customers of their commitment to provides best-in-class customer service experience.

In a statement on Friday while reacting to rumored take over of the bank by Innoson Motors, the bank assured Customer of the safety of their funds and noted that the said court judgment was a high court judgment applicable to the account of the Nigerian Customs Service Board domiciled with the bank, rather than the bank as an entity.

The Bank accordingly disclosed that they were taking every legal step to address the situation and ensure that no illegal or fraudulent execution is carried out.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Senator Ahmed Lawan in big mess over 3rd term for Buhari

There are  indications that President Muhammadu Buhari is not comfortable with the unholy comment credited ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.