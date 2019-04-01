Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Aliko Dangote, HRH Emir Sanusi II, others join Herbert Wigwe to unveil new Access Bank

Younews Ng April 1, 2019 Business, Events, Investigation, News, Trending Leave a comment 31 Views

The launch event lived up to expectations as it featured a perfect blend of style, class, and finesse – qualities which the brand is known for.

In attendance were the Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote; Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II; Access Bank Co-Founder, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, and other notable personalities.

The event featured the unveiling of the Access Bank new logo which represents the fusion of the exemplary brands – Diamond Bank’s youthful, vibrant, human and Access Bank’s trusted, global and fast personalities – all captured in a diamond-shaped logo that radiates the strength created through the merger.

It draws from the essence of previous ones but refreshed to create a sense of energy and forward momentum which radiates in all directions to create layers that form a diamond, and the philosophy that Access Bank is about more than banking

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

PDP bouncing back , gets 14 states, eyes Zamfara, Osun

WITH the declaration of Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as the winner ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.