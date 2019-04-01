Aliko Dangote, HRH Emir Sanusi II, others join Herbert Wigwe to unveil new Access Bank

The launch event lived up to expectations as it featured a perfect blend of style, class, and finesse – qualities which the brand is known for.

In attendance were the Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote; Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II; Access Bank Co-Founder, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, and other notable personalities.

The event featured the unveiling of the Access Bank new logo which represents the fusion of the exemplary brands – Diamond Bank’s youthful, vibrant, human and Access Bank’s trusted, global and fast personalities – all captured in a diamond-shaped logo that radiates the strength created through the merger.

It draws from the essence of previous ones but refreshed to create a sense of energy and forward momentum which radiates in all directions to create layers that form a diamond, and the philosophy that Access Bank is about more than banking