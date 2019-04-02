Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Amaechi loses LGA to Wike as INEC resumes Rivers results collation

Younews Ng April 2, 2019 Events, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 36 Views

So far. .In Ikwerre local government area where Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation hails from, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 14, 938 while the African Action Congress (AAC) polled 5, 660. PDP also won Port Harcourt local government area with 40, 197 votes, and AAC polled 11, 866.

The contest is mainly between Nyesom Wike, incumbent governor and candidate of the PDP and Awara Biokpomabo, candidate of the AAC.

The AAC candidate is being backed by Amaechi. On the eve of the March 9 gubernatorial election, Amaechi had directed his supporters to vote for Biokpomabo.

Abua Odual, Ahoada West, Gokana, Khana, Asari Toru and Degema are the six local government areas where supplementary election is expected to hold.

