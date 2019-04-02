Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Buhari rejects seven n’assembly bills — 20th this year

April 2, 2019

President Buhari has reject assent to some bills again.. Now he has rejected  20 in 2019..

He explains  his reasons in letter sent to the Senate as mentioned  by Busola Saraki .

The bills include: Chartered Institute of Training and Development of Nigeria Bill, 2018; Nigeria Aeronautical Research and Rescue Bill, 2018; National Institute of Credit Administration Bill, 2018 and Ajaokuta Steel Company Completion Fund.

Others are National Housing Fund Bill, 2018; Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria Bill, 2018 and National Bio-technology Development Agency Bill, 2018.

