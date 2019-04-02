Kollington & Salawa celebrate their son’s wedding
April 2, 2019
Remember Veteran musicians, General Kollington Ayinla and Quuen Salawa Abeni,had an affair?.. The fruit of that lesson got married on Saturday march 30th.
.. and they were the cynosure of all eyes as they were doing parents’ duties as their son, Taoreed Ajibola Ilori got married.
