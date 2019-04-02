List of APC members against Gbaja’s speakership ambition, signatures compilation ongoing

An All Progressive Congress group from the North Central- ‘North Central APC ambassadors’ has protested against the decision of the APC to zone the Speaker of the House of Representatives to the South West.

In a protest letter dated April 2, 2019 addressed to the National Chairman of the APC, they noted that it was wrong for the South West to produce the Speaker of the House of Representatives since they have already produced the Vice President.

The letter was jointly signed by the coordinators from five states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) – Muyideen Yusuf (Kwara), Rita Longjap (Plateau), Muhammad Ibn Muhammad (Niger), Lucas Cassius (Nasarawa) Yahaya Dauda (FCT) and Shehu Araga (Kogi) urged the leadership of the APC to reward the North Central for their support and sacrifice to the APC during the just concluded general election.

The leadership of the APC had openly endorsed Femi Gbajabiamila from the southwest as the speaker of the House of Representatives.

But the group in the letter argued that the North Central produced more votes than the South West even when the South West had the Vice Presidential candidate and the National leader of the party and should be rewarded with the position.

“North central should be rewarded for its performance in the 2019 election. With 2.4 million votes for President Muhammadu Buhari, north central came third behind north-west and northeast.

“North central has consistently been loyal to the party. Since 1999, NC has never occupied the position of speaker or deputy speaker while all the other zones have occupied these positions”