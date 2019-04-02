Police storm Osun PDP secretariat over tip off on Adeleke

Court ruling declaring Adeleke as real governor in Osun may still be generating apprehension.. Stern looking policemen were seen in their patrol vans and they mounted security from around 8.15 till about 12.00pm. on Monday at the Osun state secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), located around Biket area of Osogbo.

Though the policemen did not enter the premises of the 3-storey building, their presence caused apprehension among members of the opposition party and the people in the neighbourhood.

Reacting over the police siege, the PDP chairman in Osun, Hon Soji Adagunodo who confirmed the heavy presence of police operatives said the party did not invite them for any purpose, saying they were surprised to see them.

According to him, “we saw grand mobilisation of police to our secretariat this morning. Whatever way the whole scenario turned out to be, we are not disturbed, we are not afraid. Their presence does not affect us as a political party.

” I received a call from the Deputy Commissioner of Police that we want to demonstrate.”..and I told him ‘protest for what?’ What are we protesting for or against? We are not protesting, we are jubilating, and our jubilation started from March 22 and it will continue until power is handed over to Senator Ademola Adeleke. At that time, we would do a grand jubilation.

“I know by the virtue of rule of law, they have appealed and by the time the Appeal Court is going to give its judgment, we are going to see another jubilation in Osun for the PDP and Senator Ademola Adeleke and the grand jubilation would be when the Supreme Court gives its final judgment in favour of Senator Ademola Adeleke.

“So, I told Deputy Commissioner of Police that we are not protesting, we are only jubilating. Whenever we want to do anything, we have been writing the Police. We have the records even when we want to have meeting, we write them.

“Since we didn’t write them, that means we are not doing anything. But, very early this morning, we saw a contingent of policemen here. They were not disturbing us. They were here from 8.00am till about 12.00pm.

“The APC is jittery after they organised a protest and they thought we were going to organise a counter-protest but we said no, we allowed people to react and thank God that they were condemned entirety on the social media for their protest,” Adagunodo remarked.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officers (PPRO) for the Osun state Command, Folasade Odoro said that the police were deployed to the place for preventive measure.

She contended that there were intelligence reports that some suspected thugs were planning an attack on the place, hence the need for the command to deploy the police so as to forestall the breakdown of law and order.

•Sourced from a Tribune report