Saraki hits APC: You’re making too much noise over senate elections

The President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has decried the politics around the process of electing the presiding officers of the national legislature.

He said, “The point I am making is that we should not make too much noise on the process of electing presiding officers. What is important is for the members of the Senate to decide who is the best to lead them, so that they can have stability.”

political party leaders should allow elected federal lawmakers to choose their leaders on the day of inauguration in order to achieve stability of the 9th Assembly.

Though he did not mention any political party, observers believed that he was directing the advice to the ruling All Progressives Congress leadership whose members will be in the majority in the 9th National Assembly.

Reacting to Saraki’s counsel, the APC on Monday evening told him and members of the minority party to mind their own business in an apparent reference to the Senate President and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party.

Saraki had given this advice during an interview with journalists on Monday shortly after he presided over the first lecture delivered by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, on the overview of the National Assembly structure at the ongoing orientation programme for newly elected federal lawmakers in Abuja.