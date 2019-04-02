The rise & rise of Charles Aigbe

Charles Aigbe, Brand and Communications Manager, Fidelity Bank PLC is a consummate communications expert who knows his way around human relations and corporate communications

In the ever changing world of corporate communications, Charles Aigbe is a rare breed. Apart from his exemplary discipline, vision, leadership qualities and placidness, Aigbe also has a reputation as a competent professional and good team player in the banking industry. For many decades now, this amiable banker has closely been associated with innovations and communications packages that have positively affected institutions and professional bodies.

These Aigbe’s undeniable achievements and long history of accomplishments in the banking industry and the media stand him out. But this is not the impression you get on first contact because of his humility and the seriousness he attaches to work. From the United Bank for Africa, UBA where he left indelible footprints with his unassailable character, competence and positive energy to inspire and lift others, Aigbe is now at Fidelity doing what he knows best.

“We welcome him to the Fidelity Bank family. We will work together, leveraging our combined experiences to actualise all our growth initiatives and grow the Fidelity Bank brand.”

These affirmative words of Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo, Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank say a lot about this new employee and the expectations that are already taken for granted. According to Okonkwo, Aigbe’s appointment was part of Board and Management’s efforts to refocus and reorganise the communications function of the bank in a dynamic industry. And to be saddled with a responsibility such as this is evidently a vote of confidence on the urbane banker.

Aigbe actually began his career at Kapital Merchant Bank where he made appreciable impact in the investment department before delving in broadcasting where he also distinguished himself in the 1990s at DBN Television. Before leaving the broadcast media in 2001, he had steadily climbed to the position of News Controller/ Business Editor. The following year, he joined UBA and rose to the position of Head of Communications and supervised Corporate Social Responsibility duties in the UBA Group.

Today, Aigbe is easily one of the most vibrant and inventive communications professional by sheer adventure, courage, competence and consistency. He moved seamlessly from capital market and banking to media, communications, brand management, advertising and public relations, and he may still have more ideas up his sleeves.

Outside core professional duties in the bank, Aigbe is also an active voice among his colleagues in the Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks. In 2015, he was overwhelmingly elected First Vice President of the group. Two years after, he ascended the position of president of the association in yet another popularity test.

A widely travelled man, Aigbe studied Economics at the University of Jos and belongs to nearly a dozen professional groups and associations