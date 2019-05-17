Atiku pushes hard for presidency..Buhari camp restrategises

There are indications that Atiku is still having high hopes…Atiku is pursuing a two-pronged attack on Buhari – 1, to disqualify and stop Buhari’s inauguration; 2, to have him declared the winner of the February Presidential election.

Sources said ,Atiku believes so much in what he got from INEC server, he is even willing to invite Microsoft and others to analyse the server.

The pressure being mounted on the Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Bulkachuwa has discredited the woman. having been declared unfit as her husband is a senator-elect under APC.

Next sitting with written application for Bulkachuwa to recuse herself would be submitted on the 22nd of May and the Tribunal would then rule, it’s on authority that she’s buying time – she would indeed recuse herself. She’s staying in to make It look like she did what PDP and Atiku asked for.

Atiku’s lawyers are all lawyers with forensic intelligence, their posturing is causing fear as well – graveside confidence and know what to do. They undertake stimulation before every court session, carrying out mock court session.

Dr. Livy Uzoukwu (SAN) who leads Atiku’s legal team is a soft talking but a hard nut to crack. He has a peculiar way of asking questions – to bait the witness and drag them along rough and multiple routes. Most often, people end up crying during his cross examination.

He combines psychology and unconventional probe of witnesses to torture them while offending the opposing lawyers and up confuse them – this strategy has also been discussed.

That was why APC and presidency threw up something earlier that he wasn’t a Nigerian or one licenced to practice here.

So What the government has come up with is counter attacking Atiku’s style.

The government is scared especially as the demand from Atiku for the tribunal to stop Buhari’s inauguration jolted them –