Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Bishop David Oyedepo,’s man arrested over 180millon naira fraud

Younews Ng May 20, 2019 Celebrity, Events, News, null, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 45 Views

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has confirmed the arrest of an accountant with Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State, for allegedly diverting N180m school fees belonging to the school.

The EFCC’s acting Head, Media and Publicity, Tony Orilade, in a text message to one of our correspondents said, “I can confirm that a Covenant University accountant has been with us for some days now over an alleged case of stealing reported by the Chancellor of the school.”

The diversion of the money was said to have taken years before the university discovered his alleged fraud.

The Chancellor of the university and Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, reportedly described the accountant’s lifestyle as “riotous”.

The suspect was said to have bought some flashy cars, which he allegedly kept in a mansion he bought with part of the stolen money at Lekki, Lagos, despite having a house in the school where he lives with his wife.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Kidnappers Kill Varsity Lecturer Trying to Escape on Benin-Ore Road

A university lecturer who tried to escape when his bus was ambushed by kidnappers on ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.