Kidnappers Kill Varsity Lecturer Trying to Escape on Benin-Ore Road

A university lecturer who tried to escape when his bus was ambushed by kidnappers on Benin-Ore Road yesterday… Kelvin Izevbekhai, a lecturer at the Igbinedion University, Okada,

The bandits hijacked the bus marked AGB 294 YV belonging to ‘God is Good Motors’.

The bus took off from Ajah, in Lagos, heading for Uyo, in Akwa Ibom State, yesterday morning. When the bandits started shooting sporadically, four passengers, including Izevbekhai and the bus driver made an escape bid into the bush.

Bullets from the kidnappers, however, stopped the university lecturer in his bid to escape. late Izevbekhai was a First Class graduate and was employed in the university in 2016.