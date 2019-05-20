Nigerians should have a day monthly for weeping – Former Gov. Aregbesola

Former Osun State governor Rauf Aregbesola has said that Nigeria is in reality so poor, that we should set aside a day every month to weep, instead of believing and rejoicing that we have a nation that is so wealthy as to be able to support our very huge population.

Expressing concern about the relationship between the country’s growing population and the lean revenue accruing to the nation, Aregbesola said: “We don’t remember that we are poor here in Nigeria. If we have a deep thought, we ought to have a day of weeping every month.

“If we don’t work harder to improve our fortunes, we would continue to be poor. In 2017, Brazil had a population of approximately 200 million people almost about what Nigeria had. That year, Brazil had a revenue of about $600 billion and a budget of $700 billion. Nigeria in that same year made $13 billion and a budget of $23 billion. Are the two countries equal?

“Today, OPEC allowed Nigeria to extract and sell 2million barrels of crude oil per day but we don’t get that quantity. Even if we get 2million barrels per day and if the price rises to $100 per barrel, it means our income will be $200 million.

” If you divide this by 200 million people, it amounts to $1 per every Nigerian. We have to check our population by practising birth control. If we don’t address this, we would have huge problems to deal with. We would also need every able-bodied person to work.”