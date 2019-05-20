Soaring rates of depression and suicide …matters arising

Suicide rate in Nigeria is alarming, now everyone knows that depression is real. .. there is an alarming and increasing trend in the number of young people suffering from perfectionism and according to the research, it is leading to soaring rates of depression and suicide.

Within 72 hours In Nigeria Alone …

* 38 year old UNN lecturer commits suicide

* 400 level UNN student commits suicide

* Rape victim commits suicide

* Fresh YABATECH Graduate Commits Suicide

* Student Commits Suicide After Failing JAMB

* Worship minister commits suicide in Abuja,.etc

*Living Faith Pastor Committed Suicide dropping a note.

DEPRESSION IS REAL……..

Please do not relent, talk to your neighbours, check on your friends also. As you take your challenges to either the Muslim Clerics, Pastors, Mentors or Admins for help, also know that they go through their own personal difficult times too, no one is exempted, please do check on them, ask how they are doing too. Together we can make impact.

It appears this phenomenon is unique to millennials, who are under immense pressure from always being “sifted, sorted and ranked” – in exams, job performance assessments, or on social media, where they feel compelled to curate a perfect life.

Because the modern world equates performance, status and image with usefulness, millennials feel they must outperform their peers in order to show their value.

As a result, they resort to perfectionism, dolling out harsh self-criticism. When they do not receive others’ approval, they experience *”psychological turmoil*, researchers said.

Aside from mental health problems such as depression and anorexia nervosa, one study published in the Journal of Personality suggests perfectionism can be a factor in suicide – the rate of which has spiked among millennials and another study by researchers from Trinity Western University in Britain Columbia suggested it could even contribute to premature death.

The two leading researchers involved with the APA’s study, Thomas Curran and Andrew Hill, said: “Young people brood chronically about how they should behave, how they should look, or what they should own”.

They added that those who fail to keep up believe that “their inferiority reflects some personal weakness or flaw”.

*NB: One of the biggest challenges facing understanding of Depression in Nigeria is that many suffering from it don’t even know.