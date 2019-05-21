N355m fraud by 2 First bank staff blocked !..Whistle blower’s life at stake

Darlington, a former dispatch rider at First Bank of Nigeria Plc has accused some staff of the bank for attempting to kill him.

Darlington, who worked with Iganmu Branch of First Bank between October 2010 and December 2013, was implicated in a failed N355 million naira fraud by two staff of the bank, Mr. Abimbola Jaiyesimi, Mrs. Mojisola Majasan.

After the attempt to divert the money was exposed, being the only junior staff aware of the fraud, he was accused of attempting to unilaterally defraud the bank.

Darlington urged the Lagos State Police Command to intervene and ensure he is not killed.

“I am compelled to appeal to the Nigeria Police Force now because of the several attacks over my life on different occasions by criminal, which has forced me to relocate into hiding in fear of my life.

“Even if I was to be a criminal, the Nigeria constitution does not permit extra-judicial killing, unless pronounced guilty by a law court of competent jurisdiction,” he appealed to the Police.