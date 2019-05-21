Samwo-Olu Promises 100k for graduate drivers .,to clear Apapa 40 days..

act before beating higSamwo-Olu, the Lagos state gov elect has vome up with massive hope on things he hope to achieve..

But Nigerians ,especially Lagosians are telling him to act before beating his chest..see comments on social media.

“Promising 100k for graduate drivers . Good. But remember you have a massive work force . Will they not react based on what they are earning.

Yes, you want to clear Apapa

Road in 40days. Good.

BEWARE OF OVER PROMISE BEOFRE RESUMPTION.

PEOPLE WILL RECORD THESE PROMISES AND TAKE YOU UP ON THEM

ACT BEFORE YOU BEAT YOIR CHEST PLS.” .

“People who talk ahead of greater challenges always end up achieving nothing.”

.”He will deny making that statement sooner than you expect. Just save your copy of where he made the statement to convince yourself you were not dreaming when he “convincingly” denies making the promise”

Sanwo Olu can, based on trailer park project completed but yet to be commissioned. I guessed he made the statement on that premise”