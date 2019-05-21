Tinubu fights, kicks over failed attempt to install his crony as CBN gov

President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-nomination of Mr. Godwin Emefiele as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for a second term and latter’s subsequent confirmation by the Senate of the Federal Republic has left the political empire of Lagos strongman, Bola Tinubu, in disarray, according to findings.

Sources close to the political icon’s camp disclosed to our correspondent that the reappointment of Emefiele was not only shocking but struck the APC leader to the bone marrow, as he had lined up possible successors to the CBN Governor.

One of the sources said the group had to resort to social media attacks against Emefiele. Indeed this is coming after two previous abortive attempts had been made to remove him from office through suspension while the President was away on medical vacation. The source disclosed that the plan to edge Emefiele out of office through initial suspension, over baseless foreign exchange allegations, was, however, aborted by those loyal to President Buhari.

The source further disclosed that the anti-Emefiele group had been working with a powerful actor in the Presidential Villa to not only undermine the authority of President Muhammadu Buhari but also cause embarrassment to the nation through the use fictitious media to impugn the CBN and by extension the Buhari administration.

According to the source, prior to making the reappointment of Emefiele public, pundits in Tinubu’s camp had already penciled down names of candidates which include the current Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Babatunde Fowler; a former member of the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee, Dr. Adedoyin Salami and former Managing Director of GT Bank, Fola Adeola, and Bimbo Ashiru, a former commissioner of commerce in Ogun State, as possible replacements of Emefiele at the CBN. That, the source said, was targeted to bolster the 2023 presidential ambition of the Lagos strongman, who has controlled Lagos State treasury since 1999.

The plan was, however, punctured as President’s Buhari’s nomination of Emefiele came as a shock to the group. Unrelenting, the group resorted to blackmail by unleashing social media soldiers such as Sowore Omoleye and his controversial Sahara Reporters and a certain Feyi Fawehinmi as well as one George Uboh, who is a convicted felon in the United States and reputed to be a serial fraudster. The group was, however, again stunned when the Senate, against all expectations, confirmed the President’s nominee last week, a week ahead of the anticipated date.

While refusing to name other key actors, the source said it amounted to sacrificing national interest on the altar of personal ambition, adding that what was more dangerous was that it was tantamount to undermining the Next Level Agenda of President Buhari, who will take his oath of office for a second term on May 29, 2019.

Meanwhile, when contacted for comment, the spokesman of the CBN, Mr. Isaac Okorafor hinted that the leadership of the Bank has resolved not join issues with anyone or group but rather focus on delivering on Bank’s mandate.

“I don’t know what you are talking about. All I know is that, having been nominated by the President and confirmed by the Senate, Mr. Emefiele will not be distracted by those who have turned themselves into enemies of the Nigerian economy” Okorafor said in a telephone conversation.

