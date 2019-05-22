PRESIDENT BUHARI RETURNS TO ABUJA FROM SAUDI ARABIA MAY 21 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday returned to Abuja, after performing the lesser Hajj at the invitation of the King Salman of Saudi Arabia.

According to Buhari’s New Media aide, Bashir Ahmad, he left the city of Makkah this afternoon via the Royal Terminal of the King Abdul’aziz International Airport, Jeddah.

Buhari’s plane arrived around 6:30 pm at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The President left Nigeria last Thursday to Saudi Arabia to perform the Muslim Umrah.

The visit was also to honour the invitation from King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, the ruler of Saudi Arabia and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to perform the Umrah.

The President is expected to preside over the valedictory session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday