Amosun allegedly creates inconveniences for successor’s inauguration

The allegation is on the street . Is it coincidental ? Is it orchestrated to scire a point? Well, true or false. The believe now is that on the pretext of road construction, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Ogun State Governor not only completely closed the road leading to MKO Abiola Stadium, ABEOKUTA venue of the Inauguration of Prince Dapo Abiodun as Governor of Ogun State, he also dug a deep and wide gulley in front of June 12 Cultural Centre, venue of the Inauguration Lecture holding tomorrow.

Not done, he left huge tip of sand and a bulldozer at the entrance.

The question is: Would this have happened if it is Amosun’s puppet that is to be inaugurated as the next Governor of Ogun State?

If this is true, such act is childish and too petty. I believe that all well meaning citizens of the state will prevail on him to conclude the construction before 29th