Supreme Court Cancels APC votes in Zamfara, Declares PDP winner of all elections

Younews Ng May 24, 2019 News, Politics, Press Release, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 32 Views

The Supreme Court on Friday ruled that the APC did not conduct valid primaries in the build up to the 2019 general elections in Zamfara. … The candidate of the APC, Mukhtar Idris, had been declared winner of theelections after he polled 534,541 votesdespite controversies trailing his candidacy

