Supreme Court Cancels APC votes in Zamfara, Declares PDP winner of all elections

The Supreme Court on Friday ruled that the APC did not conduct valid primaries in the build up to the 2019 general elections in Zamfara. … The candidate of the APC, Mukhtar Idris, had been declared winner of theelections after he polled 534,541 votesdespite controversies trailing his candidacy
Tags Declares PDP winner of all elections slideshow Supreme Court Cancels APC votes in Zamfara
Check Also
Amosun allegedly creates inconveniences for successor’s inauguration
The allegation is on the street . Is it coincidental ? Is it orchestrated to ...