Shock, Confusion in INEC, holds emergency meeting over Zamfara

The Independent National Electoral Commission will meet on Saturday (today) to brainstorm on the Friday judgment of the Supreme Court, which annulled the victories of the All Progressives Congress candidates in the February and March general elections in Zamfara State.

Today’s meeting is a continuation of the emergency meeting which the commission started on Friday.

The commission has however said its decision will be communicated to the public on Monday.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday after its meeting.