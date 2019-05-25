Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Shock, Confusion in INEC, holds emergency meeting over Zamfara

Younews Ng May 25, 2019 Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 24 Views

The Independent National Electoral Commission will meet on Saturday (today) to brainstorm on the Friday judgment of the Supreme Court, which annulled the victories of the All Progressives Congress candidates in the February and March general elections in Zamfara State.

The commission has however said its decision will be communicated to the public on Monday.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday after its meeting.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Amosun allegedly creates inconveniences for successor’s inauguration

The allegation is on the street . Is it coincidental ? Is it orchestrated to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.