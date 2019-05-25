Theresa weeps, resigns for failing to deliver Brexit..lessons for leaders

When the Prime Minister of a country and government of the United Kingdom or Britain emotionally breaks down especially publicly then, you understand the enormity of the weight of burden she has been carrying since she assumed office.

It also shows the passion to serve her fatherland or motherland. The tears that she shed was probably not for the office she was going to vacate or the comfort and affluence that she would miss but for failing to deliver Brexit which has been a pain in the ass of her predecessors.

Resignation is the respected culture in and of the Western world. Once a leader fails to deliver on his or her campaign promises or perform a very vital responsibility to the people, he or she quits. It does not matter which part of the country he or she hails from neither does his or her political party or affiliation matters.

This is a major lesson which African leaders have failed to learn….instead they prefer to sit-tight and lord it on the people. They prefer dictatorial acts which silence the opposition, gag the elites and demean the masses. In the end, the quit office either disgracefully or by death….and become contents of the trashcan.

MAY,24, 2019

●Theresa May failed to secure the support of her cabinet members over Brexit. She officially quits office as Conservative leader on 7 June, paving the way for a contest to decide a new Prime Minister.

In an emotional statement, she said she had done her best to deliver Brexit and it was a matter of “deep regret” that she had been unable to do so.

May said she would continue to serve as PM while a Conservative leadership contest takes place.

The party said it hopes a new leader could be in place by the end of July.

JUNE 4, 2016

● Prime Minister David Cameron announced he will step down by October of that year after the UK voted to leave the European Union.

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street, on June 24, 2016 he said “fresh leadership” was needed.

The PM had urged the country to vote REMAIN but was defeated by 52% to 48% despite London, Scotland and Northern Ireland backing staying in.

MAY 11 2010

●Prime Minister Gordon Brown resigned both as Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party. In his address after submitting his resignation letter to Queen Elizabeth’s secretary, he spoke these words at 10 Downing Street with his wife, Ssrah by his side…

“I wish the next prime minister well as he makes the important choices for the future,” he said. “Only those who have held the office of prime minister can understand the full weight of its responsibilities as well as its great capacity for good.

“I love the job, not for its prestige titles and ceremony – that, I do not love at all – but for its potential to make this country more fair, more green, more democratic.”

JUNE 27, 2007

Tony Blair stood down as UK Prime Minister after 10 years on the job.

He handed in his resignation to the Queen during a private meeting at Buckingham Palace.

Earlier, Blair received a standing ovation from MPs in the Commons in unprecedented scenes at the end of his final prime minister’s questions.