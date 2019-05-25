UNICEF/Access Bank Charity Shield Polo ignites Kaduna

All is now set for the continent’s premium polo extravaganza, the Access Bank UNICEF Charity Shield Polo Tournament which gallops off at the Fifth Chukker Lawns of Kangimi Resort in Kaduna from June 6- 25, 2019.

The international polo fiesta which has been the biggest sporting attraction in Nigeria and indeed Kaduna for almost two decades now, promises to be the most competitive and most exciting since inception as a record number of eighteen teams loaded with international stars from around the world, are expected to vie for honours.

Sponsored exclusively by Access Bank Plc and traditionally hosted by Fifth Chukker Polo & Country Club, the annual event has benefited rural community and the suburbs with renovation of schools and provision of facilities like bore holds and empowerment of women.

Executive Director, Personal Banking, Access Bank Plc, Victor Etuokwu who disclosed this in Lagos at a press briefing heralding the 2019 edition of the international tournament, said that a new 60 blocks of classrooms has been added to numerous achievements of the charity event this year.

He stated that project that would berth a new education system in Kaduna, was a contribution by the bank alongside the partners, Fifth Chukker Polo & Country Club, and well meaning individuals to the sustenance of the charity platform.

“This year’s tournament is more than an affirmation of our commitment to socio-economic wellbeing of mankind and acknowledgement of the impact the initiative has had on the lives of the orphaned and vulnerable children in northern Nigeria especially in Kaduna state,” he emphasized.

Etuokwu also disclosed that the project which is currently seventy percent complete, will on completion, admits a record 12,600 orphans and less privilege children across rural communities in the state, on a two shift system of morning and evening seasons.

The prestigious polo tourney revered as on e of the biggest fund raising charity polo in the world, would be decided in two stages of ten days of exciting campaigns. The first stage of the annual tournament will pitch 14 teams jostling for the UNICEF and the Usman Dantata Cup respectively, while the second stage promises to be a thrilling experience as six fully armed teams loaded with foreign professionals do battle for Access Bank Cup and the event’s biggest prize, Charity Shield.

Some of the high goal teams listed to contest for top honours are defending champions, Rubicon team from Abuja, former champions, Fifth Chukker/Access Bank, Lagos STL and Jos Malcomines who are seeking to win their first ever Charity Shield title.

Other are Kaduna Tila Farms, two Kano teams, Bichi Farms and Terra P&E teams, and the hard fighting Kamgimi Resort team that missed the final spot last year by the whiskers.

Sheyi Tinubu’s mounted Lagos STL that hit Kaduna with two fortified teams, would be eyeing the events second most wanted prize, the Access Bank Cup in a three split campaign against die hard squads like Murtala Laushi’s Malcomine miners from Jos and home boys, Kangimi Warriors.

With pre-tournament speculations and tensions reaching the sky, the duo of Jos Malcomines and STL loaded with foreign “Hired Assassins” from Argentina and Europe are bracing for a baptism of fire as they dare five times champions, Fifth Chukker\ Access Bank team in a winner-takes all Charity Shield mayhem that is too close to call.

UNICEF officials, who witness the Lagos media event, thanked Charity platform partners for their support, urged other corporate organizations to emulate their kind gestures toward UNICEF’s fight against HIV/AIDS pandemic in the country.

“Dig deep into your pocket and give generously. By giving your full support in this event, you will be helping UNICEF to address the need of children affected by HIV/AIDS in Nigerian. Children,” they pleaded.

Inaugurated in 2003 with the African Masters as a platform to raise funds for charity, the Emir of Katsina Charity Shield has grown to becoming one of the major events that the record setting Fifth Chukker Resort is revered for.

The event was initially named after His Royal Highness, Alhaji Muhammadu Kabir Usman who has remained the pillar of the Nigerian polo for over 50 years now. The late Emir of Katsina, who was the Life President of the Nigerian Polo Federation himself retired as a +5 player before he ascended to the throne in 1981.

Meanwhile, foremost women’s polo player, Neku Atawodi-Edun has been unveiled as Access Bank W brand ambassador.

Access Bank Coordinator, Women Banking Initiative, Ayona Aguele-Trimnell, described Neku as a Nigerian polo player, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and an investor.

Neku Atawodi-Edun, who accepted the endorsement, said she was thrilled at the opportunity offered by Access Bank to carry through her passion for promotion of women empowerment and encouraging women polo in Nigeria to an acceptable international level.

She told media executives in an interactive session that as Access Bank ambassador, she hopes to be playing more in the European season that recently galloped off after the climax of the US season in April.

Neku listed some of the countries she would be flying the flag of Access Bank, to include United Kingdom, France, Spain and Germany. Neku hopes to play more in Africa, with the forthcoming 2019 Access bank UNICEF Charity Shield tournament billed for Kaduna in June.