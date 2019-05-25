Zamfara S/court rulings on Elections generates legal controversies !

From the Supreme Court judgement today and my analysis of the Zamfara State declared Guber results vis-a-vis the declaration of the Apex Court ”that the runner-up candidate be sworn in if he fulfills the constitutional requirement of getting one quarter of the total votes cast in at least two-third of the local government areas of the state”, the PDP may not benefit from the judgement as being speculated.

The PDP did not win any of the 14 Local Government Areas in the last Gubernatorial polls in Zamfara state, APC won all.

However, PDP had one-quarter (25%) of the total votes cast in only 6 (Anka, Bukkuyum, Maradum, Buggundu, Kaura Namoda and Maru LGs) while it did not make the 25% requirement in the remaining 8 (Bakura, Gunmi, Zurmi, Birnin Mogaji, Gusau, Shinkafi and Tsafe).

Mathematically, two-third of 14 (LGs) is 9.

Thus, Zamfara may not have a substantive Governor come May 29, 2019. Even if the Chief Judge assumes the Acting Governor’s role, there may still not be any elected members of the House of Assembly to be inaugurated. So the CJ will be a Sole Administrator.