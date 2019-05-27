Access Bank reinventing the narrative on Affluent banking

Affluent customers represent a conundrum for most financial institution providers in the sense that their revenue potential should be much better especially with the fact that these institutions target the unbanked and the underbanked.

However, profit is typically compromised by high cost to serve, driven by the perceived need to respond to demands for higher service levels while utilising expensive personal financial advisors.

However, new ways to exploit readily-available technologies offer the opportunity for forward-looking competitors to break the linkage between high service and high cost.

The competitive landscape of the Affluent segment will be redrawn over the next few years as lenders adopt better and cheaper ways to serve these clients and disrupt the businesses of laggards, leaving them with leadership only in the high cost, low profit segment.

This is why Access Bank Plc is providing a guaranteed banking experience or premium subscription designed to give its customers special privileges and the exceptional service they deserve as well as adding value through its XclusivePlus proposition.

The innovation of this proposition started with the defunct Diamond Bank in 2018 due to the rise in customer spend in the past few years for luxury travel, luxury experiences and luxury products among the emerging affluent client segment.

Speaking on the XclusivePlus Proposition, Karimont Tukur who spearheaded the Consumer banking segment at the defunct bank, noted that XclusivePlus is well positioned to further enhance their lifestyle and provide them with the most satisfying rewards.

According to her, “XclusivePlus membership comes with an automatic card upgrade to the Diamond Visa signature naira debit card. Diamond Bank is the first bank in Nigeria to go to market with this card. This is a naira card with higher spend limits and enabled for international spend”.

However, the narrative has changed after the defunct bank merged with Access Bank with the latter aiming to deepen its relationship with its existing and new customers.