Alarm over prepaid meter between N32,700 and N83,600..

Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, has said that after assessing two projects for metering roll-out in two Discos, it was discovered that the average price for a single phase prepaid meter installed was between N32,700 and N55,000.

Also, the average price for a three phase prepaid meter installed was between N74,600 and N83,600.

“The capital expenditure allowance limits one Disco to install only around 60,000 to 70,000 meters per year and nothing else in network rehabilitation/expansion, reliability and modernisation. Just to close the metering gap in Nigeria, the investment required would be close to $1bn, whereas the CAPEX allowance for all Discos per year is $120m,”

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) recently hinted of plans to peg estimated billings by Discos to a certain amount.

The latest intervention to save consumers from illegal charges was disclosed by NERC’s General Manager in charge of Finance and Management Services, Mr. Abdulkadir Shettima, at the launch of Bank Consumer and Retail Financing for MAP Meter Acquisition in Lagos last month.

Shettima said the move to peg estimated bills was aimed at compelling Discos to meter every consumer within 10- days as contained in the MAP regulation.

‘‘The Discos cannot simply continue with the old order of estimated bills. What we have done to is to say for a 2-bed room flat, they cannot charge above N3,000. If the Disco now feels shortchanged that the amount is too small for the consumer, then it should meter the consumer and save itself from the argument of consumption disagreements.

On the cost of the meters to be installed by the MAP licensees, which is fixed at N36,991.50 for single phase meters and N67,055.85 for three-phase meters respectively, Shettima said the Commission didn’t just fix the prices from nowhere.

According to him, out of the 36 successful bids received, the NERC selected the six lowest prices, got the average and used that in pegging the meter cost.