I’LL BE PRESIDENT OF NIGERIA ONE DAY , MARK MY WORD – ROCHAS OKOROCHA .

Okorocha has vowed to his congregation on a Valedictory Church Service, that he will certainly rule Nigeria one day.

“I tell you, I am the most criticised person in Nigeria today. I don’t know why the entire elite hate me with cruelty.

“My Senate ambition is still a battle. More than 30 people have joined the suit to fight me. All these, I will overcome.

“They are only preparing me for the glory ahead.”

“Mark it, I will be president of Nigeria. I said this on this altar so that the kingdom of God will rise against those fighting to stop me.

“Also, those who think they will put me in prison will go to prison before me.

“They don’t want me to be at the National Assembly, but I will be there. I know I am the last man standing, but I will not give up.”

He said that 95 percent of Imo indigenes did not understand him and his style of governance.

“Only a few of them later realised that I meant well for the state. I governed the state with passion. I broke protocols and bent the laws, but I never broke laws.

“When I took over the office eight years ago, I wasn’t unmindful that a lot of people will misunderstand me and try to distract me.

“But today, I have left the state better than I met it. I am the architect of the new Imo. I am a satisfied governor.”