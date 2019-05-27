Wedding photos of Regina Daniels to Ned Nwoko

We have now obtained exclusive wedding photos of Regina Daniels to Billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko. The Traditional wedding rites took place in her hometown in Delta state and it was a sight to behold, the young beautiful bride marrying the older right politician at the end of his life.

Last week,the Nollywood teen actress, Regina Daniels, confirmed her marriage to 59-year-old politician, Ned Nwoko. The actress was who is still an undergraduate had last month received criticism for secretly marrying the Delta State politician.

Some Nigerians had accused the actress of marrying the billionaire for his money and not love as the case may be. However, reacting to the backlash, Daniels took to her Instagram handle to express her love for her husband.