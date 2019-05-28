Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Oshiomhole’s deputy, Shuaibu calls for his resignation !

The crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken another dimension, as the deputy national chairman of the party, Senator Lawan Shuaibu, has asked his National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to resign.

In a letter Shuaibu addressed to the National Chairman, dated May 27th, 2019, Lawan said that in an advanced democracies, “people who fail to add value or build over and above what they met on assumption of duty show civilised examples, they honourably resign.”

The letter tittled “APC: It’s fortune and misfortune, time to act!” also said: “It is my honest opinion that your ability to ensure this party flourishes is deficient as you lack the necessary composure and you also don’t posses the capabilities and the requisite experience to run a political party.”

