NED NWOKO’s marriage to my daughter does not have my blessing..REGINA DANIELS’ FATHER

Jude Ojeogwu, Regina Daniel biological father writes; that he’s alive and not dead and that Regina marriage to Ned was done without his consent.

“Regina daniel Ojeogwu is my biological daughter… Her mother Rita daniel is threading on a dangerous path and I hope she will retrace her steps.

Even the initiation ceremony into otu odu appears completely strange to Regina daniel Ojeogwu. Regina is from ogwashi uku and not from olor as being rumored.

All the opportunities for Mr Ned nwoko to discuss with me proved abortive not realising that we once lived in the same house in awoyokun street, onikpan, Lagos. The implication of all this is that she inpregnated herself. The name Regina was my late mother’s name. I have tried to exercise restraint but Regina mother kept pushing me to wall. Am alive and not dead. If in doubt of this post call Barrister Jude Ojeogwu on 08033039058”

– Jude Ojeogwu