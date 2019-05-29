Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

NED NWOKO’s marriage to my daughter does not have my blessing..REGINA DANIELS’ FATHER

Younews Ng May 29, 2019 Entertainment, Events, News, Politics, Trending, Wedding Leave a comment 32 Views

Jude Ojeogwu, Regina Daniel biological father writes; that he’s alive and not dead and that Regina marriage to Ned was done without his consent.

“Regina daniel Ojeogwu is my biological daughter… Her mother Rita daniel is threading on a dangerous path and I hope she will retrace her steps.

Even the initiation ceremony into otu odu appears completely strange to Regina daniel Ojeogwu. Regina is from ogwashi uku and not from olor as being rumored.

All the opportunities for Mr Ned nwoko to discuss with me proved abortive not realising that we once lived in the same house in awoyokun street, onikpan, Lagos. The implication of all this is that she inpregnated herself. The name Regina was my late mother’s name. I have tried to exercise restraint but Regina mother kept pushing me to wall. Am alive and not dead. If in doubt of this post call Barrister Jude Ojeogwu on 08033039058”

– Jude Ojeogwu

 

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Touching story of missing 26yr old Adewura Bello’s decomposing body taken for autopsy

A Chartered accountant Adewura Bello, 26, who was declared missing two weeks ago, has been ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.