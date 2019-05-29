Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

APC decreasing, PDP NASS members increasing daily

Younews Ng May 29, 2019 News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 48 Views

With the way court case is reducing APC NASS members and PDP NASS members are increasing daily , Saraki and Dogara will be child Play compare to when PDP finaly have the majority to take over NASS in this second term .PDP is becoming stronger and IF they eventually take over.
PDP will not only delayed  budget but impeached Buhari.

So far, seven have been lost( Zamfara) , the rest three are at different stages of adjudication.

Most of APC elected members are in court. Presently we have 19 APC gov and PDP 16

