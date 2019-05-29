Hand over drama on Ogun..Amosun sends his SSG. Dapo responds with his deputy
May 29, 2019
History is still repeating itself in Ogun state..It’s always cat and mouse between outgoing and incoming..
Ogun
outgoing Governor Ibikunle Amosun reportedly sent his SSG Barr. Adeola to handover to Ogun State new Governor Dapo Abiodun. In response to this drama, Governor Dapo Abiodun sent his deputy Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele to receive the note.
