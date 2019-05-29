Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Hand over drama on Ogun..Amosun sends his SSG. Dapo responds with his deputy

Younews Ng May 29, 2019 Celebrity, Events, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 85 Views

History is still repeating itself in Ogun state..It’s always cat and mouse between outgoing and incoming..

Ogun
outgoing Governor Ibikunle Amosun reportedly sent his SSG Barr. Adeola to handover to Ogun State new Governor Dapo Abiodun. In response to this drama, Governor Dapo Abiodun sent his deputy Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele to receive the note.

