Hand over drama on Ogun..Amosun sends his SSG. Dapo responds with his deputy

History is still repeating itself in Ogun state..It’s always cat and mouse between outgoing and incoming..

Ogun

outgoing Governor Ibikunle Amosun reportedly sent his SSG Barr. Adeola to handover to Ogun State new Governor Dapo Abiodun. In response to this drama, Governor Dapo Abiodun sent his deputy Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele to receive the note.