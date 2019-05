Tunji Bello, Lagos out-going SSG, Drops bombshell on Ambode, lists his errors

As they say, the taste of the pudding is in the eating. Please, fasten your seat belt, sit back and enjoy the smoking farewell note:

The exit bell has sounded and it is time to say good bye to colleagues. We must seriously thank our Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode for bringing all of us together in the last four years. We must praise him for the successful strides in bringing Lagos to the present level. All the accomplishments and success stories of this administration should go to him. We should be happy too because we are directly or indirectly part of that success stories being his lieutenants. We should be happy for the opportunity provided and experience gained. It is not what you can buy on the shelf even if you have all the money. We should also be happy and thankful to God for seeing us to the end. Yet as we depart on our individual sojourn, we must never forget to learn from our glaring weaknesses and failures. Since we are all part of the success stories we must also share in the weaknesses and failures. Our main drawback is our Government’s inability to apply enough emotional intelligence in the administration of the state. Emotional intelligence includes interpersonal skills, interpersonal relationship, humility, respect for the well established mores of governance, disregard for the accomplishments of others. The belief that our way is the best without considering other options in a democratic setting, absence of wider consultations, distance from the governed, lack of effective communication skill or amateurish display of government acts and political immaturity. Deliberate and open alienation of others. We undertook gigantic projects without the soul. We were too self opinionated and narrow in our approach to governance.

It is a big drawback which prevented the administration from returning because it was punished for its lack of inclusiveness in a democratic setting.