EFCC arrests Okorocha, wife, brother; seals his university

So soon ,are the words on the lips of many, as immediate past governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, was being arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC),

This arrest is coming a day after Okorocha bowed out of office, having completed his maximum eight years of two four-year terms of office.

The anti-graft agency reportedly stormed Okorocha’s home town, Ogboko, Imo State, and also arrested his wife, Nkechi Okorocha, as well as his siblings Gerald Okorocha and Okey Okorocha.

It was also learnt that the commission also has sealed the Eastern Palm University Ogboko believed to be owned by the former Chairman of the Governors Forum of the ruling All progressives Congress (APC).

Okorocha has been locked in combat with both his party and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the withholding of his senatorial Certificate of Return by the electoral umpire following a complaint by the Returning Officer that he declared Okorocha winner under duress.