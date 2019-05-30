EFCC arrests Okorocha, wife, brother; seals his university

This arrest is coming a day after Okorocha bowed out of office, having completed his maximum eight years of two four-year terms of office.
The anti-graft agency reportedly stormed Okorocha’s home town, Ogboko, Imo State, and also arrested his wife, Nkechi Okorocha, as well as his siblings Gerald Okorocha and Okey Okorocha.
It was also learnt that the commission also has sealed the Eastern Palm University Ogboko believed to be owned by the former Chairman of the Governors Forum of the ruling All progressives Congress (APC).