Lagosians hail Sanwo-Olu 1st executive order on refuse dumping & traffic issues

Lagosians have received first executive order from their brand new governor with applause and kudos..””Ope o….I cant wait for this to be enforced. Lagos is so fility right now, it takes the grace of God to breathe and still be alive.”..an obviously elated Lagosian enthused…as another says “Bravo. These are d major problems lagosians are really facing now. Mostly one-way traffic n waste management

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has signed executive order against indiscriminate dumping of refuse, waste management and traffic management.”

The new governor of Lagos state while signing the executive order as part of activities for his first day in office said it’s inline the administration’s drive towards achieving a greater Lagos for all.

The deputy governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and some of his new appointees witnessed the ceremony.