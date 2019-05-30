Wrong narratives.. Gov Ihedioha not behind demolition of Akachi monument constructed by Okorocha.

This is the real story by YOU NEWS investigation ..the owner of the land upon which Rochas forcefully erected the structure obtained the order of court to reclaim his land. He is the one pulling down the structure. It has nothing to do with Ihedioha..it is purely coincidental, YOU NEWS learnt.

Already gateless social media jounalism is agog with reports of the demolition as the Imo state governor’s first assignment..

Akachi monument was recently constructed by Rochas Okorocha.

Akachi Tower is ,a Tourist Centre and sn Adoration Ground Built And Constructed by Owelle Rochas Okorocha In Imo State.

The Name Akachi Means The Hand Of God.