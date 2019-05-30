Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Wrong narratives.. Gov Ihedioha not behind demolition of Akachi monument constructed by Okorocha.

Younews Ng May 30, 2019 Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 30 Views

This is the real story by YOU NEWS investigation ..the owner of the land upon which Rochas forcefully erected the structure obtained the order of court to reclaim his land. He is the one pulling down the structure. It has nothing to do with Ihedioha..it is purely coincidental, YOU NEWS learnt.

Already gateless social media jounalism is agog with reports of the demolition as the Imo state governor’s first assignment..

Akachi monument was recently constructed by Rochas Okorocha.

Akachi Tower is ,a Tourist Centre and sn Adoration Ground Built And Constructed by Owelle Rochas Okorocha In Imo State.

The Name Akachi  Means The Hand Of God.

 

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Tunji Bello, Lagos out-going SSG, Drops bombshell on Ambode, lists his errors

The immediate past Secretary to Government of Lagos State, Mr. Tunji Bello, has taken the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.