President Buhari returns to Abuja after OIC Summit June 2, 2019..

President Muhammadu Buhari is back in Abuja, after attending the summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation OIC in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

The President touched down on Sunday evening at the Presidential wing of the Nnnamdi Azikiwe International airport Abuja at 16:24 GMT.

He was received at the airport by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, Mohmammed Bello, Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari and some heads of security agencies.

The President had departed Nigeria on Thursday, a day after his inauguration for a second term of office.