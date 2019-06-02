Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Buhari returns to Abuja after OIC Summit

Younews Ng June 2, 2019 News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 22 Views

President Buhari returns to Abuja after OIC Summit June 2, 2019..

President Muhammadu Buhari is back in Abuja, after attending the summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation OIC in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

The President touched down on Sunday evening at the Presidential wing of the Nnnamdi Azikiwe International airport Abuja at 16:24 GMT.

He was received at the airport by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, Mohmammed Bello, Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari and some heads of security agencies.

The President had departed Nigeria on Thursday, a day after his inauguration for a second term of office.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Hand over drama on Ogun..Amosun sends his SSG. Dapo responds with his deputy

History is still repeating itself in Ogun state..It’s always cat and mouse between outgoing and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.