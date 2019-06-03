20 suggestions for Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state

For him to get it and have a successful term (s) as Lagos State Governor, he should consider the following: (1) LAWMA to operate 24/7, and clean/pack waste in the night through the early morning. (2) Enforce the display and monthly check of receipts of LAWMA ( waste collectors) in all the residential areas. (3) Return of the monthly environmental sanitation exercise(6-9am). (4) Return of KAI to monitor street trading and indiscriminate dumping of refuse on the road ( to work in shifts ( 6am to midnight). (5) Fight against parking/abandoning of vehicles by the road sides. (6) Fix the Apapa gridlocks . (7) fix the Badagry road via mile 2…etc. (8) maintain Federal express ways and inner roads of the local government. (9) allow every local government chairmen to be responsible for the road development ( maintenance), education, traffic, security, waste etc.. and getting quarterly updates ( reports). (10) provision of CCTV in CBD and major roads (11) priorities on state schools and hospitals. (12) regular orientation programmes and good remuneration for LASTMA, KAI, LAWMAN ..etc junior staff (officials) (13). Identify the major traffic gridlocks in the state. (14) Enforce housing laws and regulations. (15) Tax relieve for corporate organisations ( industries) that have direct impacts on employment opportunities and development of their locations. Erase multiple taxation and reduction in land use charges. (16) place ban on beggars in some areas and major roads. (17) Restriction of Okada riders on highways and selected major roads. (18) refurbish and light up the crime prone localities ( under bridges), (19) continue/ enforce Residents identification numbers. (20) Initiate a proper database for Lagos and its residents.

@ Gbolahan akinwinmi