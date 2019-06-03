Buhari lists 5 benefits of OIC ,’ not Islamic agenda’

Nigerians are incensed that Buhari’s first act after inauguration was to return to Saudi Arabia for a meeting of an organization that many had often wondered why we ever considered being on its membership roster. less than 24 hrs after being sworn-in.

But the presidency is saying the president was up in the air, working, meeting… rallying the OIC people to the creeping dangers of regional insecurity snapping at our doorsteps…

Babangida is the one believed to have foister the membership on Nigeria in controversial circumstances…Since Nigeria joined the OIC in 1986, President Buhari has become the third Nigerian leader to attend its conference, after late President Umaru Yar’Adua and President Goodluck Jonathan.

Benefits..

(1)According to the President, the summit is meant to fashion out new strategies to bring to a permanent end Boko Haram terrorism, being faced by the countries of the Lake Chad region.

(2) OIC has agreed to support Inter-Basin Water Transfer Project, aimed at recharging the Lake Chad.

According to him, the shrinking of Lake Chad to about 10 per cent of its original size had adversely affected over 30 million livelihoods in the sub-region.

He further maintained that the shrinking had caused severe economic deprivation, fueled illegal migration to Europe, caused displacement of communities and radicalisation of youth, forcing them to join Boko Haram

(3) Nigeria’s multilateral partners, notably the OIC and the Islamic Development Bank group, would be most needed as the country redoubled efforts towards achieving rapid socio-economic development.

(4) IDB group, had been effective in such key sectors as trade and investment, agriculture, rural development and food security.

(5) The OIC bank is ready to support the more on various road and school rehabilitation projects and the second Niger Bridge.