Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

LAWMA restrategize with ‘Lagos at 4 A.M’ initiative to tackle waste disposal

Younews Ng June 3, 2019 Business, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 63 Views

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), says it has flagged off an intensive waste evacuation operation tagged, “Lagos at 4 am”, to address the menace of improper waste disposal in the metropolis.

Mr Obinna Onyenali, LAWMA Public Relations Officer, said in a statement on Monday in Lagos that the early morning operation was to fast track the clearing of waste from the streets of Lagos and restore environmental sustainability.

“We have embarked on this operation to restore the State to the path of cleanliness and environmental sustainability.

”This is in furtherance of the executive order against indiscriminate waste dumping recently signed by the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu

”This early morning operation starts by 4am.

”At this time, we roll out our operational vehicles at strategic locations across the metropolis to sanitise the environment and mitigate waste challenges,” he said.

Onyenali added that the authority would not leave any stone unturned in its quest to clean up black spots across the state.

He said Lagosians should support efforts of the State Government by shunning the habit of dumping refuse indiscriminately, adding that they should patronise PSP Operators in charge of collecting refuse in their area.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

oyegun

Oshiomhole engages his mouth b4 engaging his mind – Oyegun

Former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) John Odigie-Oyegun has attacked his successor ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.