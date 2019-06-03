Oshiomhole engages his mouth b4 engaging his mind – Oyegun

Former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) John Odigie-Oyegun has attacked his successor Adams Oshiomhole for daring to say that he was behind the recent calls for his resignation.

Oyegun said Oshiomhole made errors that put the ruling party in its current poor state.: “He (Oshiomhole) engages his mouth before engaging his mind, so he offends party members across.

“Oshiomhole fails because he lacks the temperament that is required to run a political party.

“Already, the Deputy National Chairman, North, has confirmed that Oshiomhole runs the party without recourse to the NWC. He acts in direct opposite of decisions taken by NWC. No minutes of NWC meetings which in any event take place outside the party Secretariat.”

Oshiomhole created confusion when he gave the states freedom to choose their methods of choosing candidates durinh primaries

“Many party men were aghast at the unfairness and injustice meted them during the primaries process.

He should face the dwindling fortunes of the party which he himself created.

“Oshiomhole is degrading and demarketing the party…chasing people out of the party with his agbero style of engagement.”