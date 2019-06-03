Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

PRESIDENT BUHARI HAS NOT APPROVED STATE/LG POLICE – PRESIDENCY

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday received a report on the reform of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The President requested that the report be studied and a white paper produced within three months.

President Buhari’s specific directive is that a three-man panel be set up to produce the white paper.

The report of the white paper committee will form the basis of the decisions of the government on the many recommendations, including the setting up of state and local government police made by the Ojukwu panel.

Until a white paper is produced, it will be premature and pre-emptive to suggest that the recommendations contained in the report have been approved by the President in part or whole.

Garba Shehu
Senior Special Assistant to the President
(Media & Publicity)
June 3, 2019

