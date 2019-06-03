Sanwo-Olu on policy reversal lane?..gives out 35 buses

Governor Sanwo-Olu has given 35 out of 850 buses bought by his predecessor, Ambode, to civil servants to ease their transport difficulties.

The buses which were kept by the previous administration for several months unused were released to the civil servants on, Sunday, June 2, 2019.

Though the act is pro-people, laudable and maybe with good intentions, it is more like policy reversal, and why for the civil servants? Are the Local Governments broke? It was bought for the masses, not civil servants. It was bought for a specific purpose.

“Already these questions are coming up, and many are seen it as the beginning of ‘expected’ policy reversals to lower his predecessor’s flag.. Only time and his good intentions can tell.”.Mr Martins Coker, a Lagosian who was interviewed, among others by our reporters on Sunday commented.