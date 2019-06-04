APC expels ex-governor, Abdulaziz Yari

The leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC in Zamfara state, have expelled the immediate past governor of the state, Abdulaziz Yari, for allegedly scuttling the party’s chance of winning the March 9th governorship election in the state.

Yari’s expulsion was contained in a statement jointly signed by the chairman of the party in Zamfara state, Alhaji Surajo Garba Mai Katako and the Publicity Secretary, Muhammad Bello Bakyasuwa. Also expelled is the Deputy National Chairman (North) of the APC, Lawali Shuaibu for allegedly conniving with Yari to sabotage the National Working Committee of the party during the party’s primary elections.

“After reviewing the outing of our party in the last general election and the outcome of the Supreme Court Judgement, we hereby dismiss the former governor of Zamfara state, Abdulaziz Yari and the Deputy National Chairman Sen Lawali Shuaibu from the APC. Following this development, we are urging them to immediately surrender all the belongings of the party in their possession including funds.

Yari and his boys scuttled the efforts of our national headquarters to conduct primaries on the 3rd and 7th of October 2018. His nefarious activities led to the death of six persons and over 200 others were injured.”

The party said the expulsion would be communicated to its national headquarters for appropriate action on Thursday after the Sallah break.